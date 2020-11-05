Red States Watched More Fox News: Samba TV

Fox News Channel had the biggest audience on election night with 11.6 million households, according to Samba TV, which has also produced interesting data on which states were tuned in and how they voted.

According to Samba, Fox News viewership over-indexed in the states that were called for President Trump on election night and under-indexed in states where former VP Joe Biden was projected as the winner.

On average, Fox viewership was 8.7% higher than average in the states that turned red and 8.7% lower in blue states.

In the states that were too early or too close to call, Fox News Channel viewing over-indexed by 7.2%.

Of the states 23 states that went for Trump, 17 over-indexed for Fox. Red states that under-indexed for Fox were Alaska, Indiana, Iowa, South Dakota, Texas and Utah.

Of the blue states (and the District of Columbia), 16 under-indexed for Fox and five over-indexed: Colorado, Connecticut, New Hampshire and New Jersey.

Michigan was the only state undecided on election night that under-indexed for Fox. It later swung to Biden.

Alabama was the state that over-indexed the most for Fox News, 31% above average levels. The District of Columbia under-indexed the most for Fox News and over-indexed the most for MSNBC.

According to Samba TV, CNN was second in households with 10.7 million. It was followed by NBC with 8.2 million households, ABC with 7.9 million households, CBS with 6.3 million households and MSNBC with 5.1 million households.

Samba said the highest income households over-indexed on PBS, MSNBC, CNN and Fox News, while lower-income households over-indexed on the broadcast networks.

Younger households also over-indexed on the broadcast networks.