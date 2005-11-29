Red-Hot Colts Put ABC in End Zone

Football and Wife Swap were winners again. ABC’s Monday night slate topped the broadcast networks among adults 18-49 in prime time, according to Nielsen national data.

ABC averaged a 7.3 rating/18 share in the lucrative demo on Monday night. The network swept all three hours of prime time, with Wife Swap notching a 3.5/9 and the Steelers-Colts Monday Night Football game averaging a 9.1/22 from 9-11 p.m.

The undefeated Colts triumphed 27-7 and extended their winning streak to 11 games.

CBS was the night’s No. 2 network, averaging a 5.5/13 in prime time. CSI: Miami (7.0/16) was the night’s top-rated non-sports program, and Two and a Half Men (5.7/12) was the top non-football program from 8-8:30 p.m. CBS also aired King of Queens (4.5/11) and How I Met Your Mother (4.5/11) in the 8 o’clock hour, and Out of Practice (4.5/10) from 9:30-10.

The fall finale of Prison Break went out with a bang: 5.5/12 from 9-10 p.m. An encore presentation from 8-9 p.m. scored a 2.8/7, good enough to put Fox in third place with a 4.1/10 prime time average.

NBC was in fourth place, at 3.8/9. It aired Surface (3.1/8) from 8-9 p.m.; Las Vegas (3.8/8) from 9-10 p.m.; and Medium (4.5/11) from 10-11 p.m.

The WB averaged a 1.5/3 in prime with a 7th Heaven double-shot. A new episode from 8-9 p.m. scored a 2.0/5, while a repeat from 9-10 rung up a 1.0/2.

UPN, averaging a 1.4/3 for the night, aired One on One (1.2/3) and All of Us (1.4/3) during in the 8-9 slot. Girlfriends (1.7/4) and Half & Half (1.5/3) ran in the 9-10 slot.