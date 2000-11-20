Red-carpet treatment
We want to add an official tip of the editorial eyeshade to the newest entrants into the BROADCASTING & CABLE Hall of Fame (see page 82), as well as to all the past inductees honored last Monday in a special salute coinciding with the Hall's 10th anniversary. The Hall hosts a diverse constituency united by common roots in the Fifth Estate and by uncommon contributions to the industry.
