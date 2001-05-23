RecordTV.com intellectual property for sale
RecordTV.com, an Internet company that
allows users to record and view TV programs over the Internet, has put its
patent-pending intellectual property up for sale.
That property includes 'one-click recording,' which lets users record and
stream TV shows to their computers, and 'USEIT,' a digital rights-management
technology.
Y&M Partners will handle the transaction, accepting bids by electronic
mail June 1 through 25.
RecordTV.com's owner, David Simon, ran the Internet service briefly from his
home in Southern California, but a court found that it violated TV studios'
copyrights, and the court enjoined the service.
