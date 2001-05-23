RecordTV.com intellectual property for sale

RecordTV.com, an Internet company that

allows users to record and view TV programs over the Internet, has put its

patent-pending intellectual property up for sale.

That property includes 'one-click recording,' which lets users record and

stream TV shows to their computers, and 'USEIT,' a digital rights-management

technology.

Y&M Partners will handle the transaction, accepting bids by electronic

mail June 1 through 25.

RecordTV.com's owner, David Simon, ran the Internet service briefly from his

home in Southern California, but a court found that it violated TV studios'

copyrights, and the court enjoined the service.