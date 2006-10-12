Record Traffic to ESPN Website

Fueled by the start of pro and college football seasons, ESPN says it got record traffic to its Web site in September.

ESPN said it had more than 20 million unique users which is more than 9% better than its previous high, which was last September's 18.8 million.

ESPN also credits the launch of its Monday Night Surround online games, where fans of each team in the Monday match-up can earn points and potentially a big check for their home city.