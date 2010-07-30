Record Ratings for 'Jersey Shore' Season Two Premiere
The second season premiere of MTV's Jersey Shore Thursday night garnered 5.3 million viewers, up over 10% from the show's first season finale last January.
It debuted as the number one cable telecast of 2010 for viewers aged 12 to 34 and marked the network's best season premiere rating in over seven years -- since the second season premiere of The Osbournes in Nov. 2002.
