Record Ratings for Daily Show

After the presidential debate Thursday night, a record audience tuned to Comedy Central to hear The Daily Show host Jon Stewart's take on the action.

The Daily Show, live on the East Coast, drew 2.4 million viewers, its best Nielsen rating ever.

The previous record was an episode with Sen. John McCain on Jan. 21.

The Daily Show also delivered cable's best rating among 18-34 year olds and placed second only to Fox News Channel in total viewers and 18-49s, according to Comedy Central.

Year-to-date, The Daily Show is delivering an average 1.1 million viewers, up 25% from a year ago.