Record-high Jeopardy! win

Brian Weikle shattered a 13-year winnings record on Jeopardy!, amassing

$180,000 over five nights ended April 16.

Of course, his record will have an asterisk because the show doubled the

values on the game board in 2001.

Still, it was an impressive performance by the Minneapolis-based project

manager for Target Corp.

He will play in the popular game show's annual "Tournament of Champions"

starting May 5.