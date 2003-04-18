Record-high Jeopardy! win
Brian Weikle shattered a 13-year winnings record on Jeopardy!, amassing
$180,000 over five nights ended April 16.
Of course, his record will have an asterisk because the show doubled the
values on the game board in 2001.
Still, it was an impressive performance by the Minneapolis-based project
manager for Target Corp.
He will play in the popular game show's annual "Tournament of Champions"
starting May 5.
