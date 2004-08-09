Record Crop of College-Football Games

ESPN's and ESPN2’s college-football lineup will feature 112 regular-season games and 20 bowl games, combining for a record 132 college games (versus 127 last season), the sports networks announced Monday.

Coverage begins Saturday Aug. 28 at 7:45 p.m. ET on ESPN, when Virginia Tech takes on Rose Bowl champ (and last year’s top-rated college team) USC.

There are a few times during the season that potato-chip and beer makers ought to plan for:

Wednesday Sept. 29 to Saturday Oct. 2, the networks will air nine college games in four days

Tuesday Nov. 2 to Saturday Nov. 6, 10 games in five days and

Tuesday Nov. 9 to Saturday Nov. 13, 11 games in five days

Also, on Sept. 4, ESPN will set some sort of record by telecasting three college-football games in high definition.

There is a minor controversy: Miami University has been criticized for scheduling a game (against Toledo) to be aired on ESPN on Election Night, Nov. 2.