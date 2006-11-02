Recommendations for FCC Ownership Rules

The FCC is still scheduled to consider the AT&T/BellSouth at its open meeting Friday, but there will be another FCC meeting getting somewhat less attention.

The FCC's Consumer Advisory Committee meets in Arlington, Va., to vote on recommendations for the FCC's ownership rule review which is currently under way.

According to a source, among the recommendations, drafted by the Media Working Group, are "Promote local ownership of broadcast outlets," result in "innovation, better services and lower prices," and that "promote ownership opportunities for minorities, women and people with disabilities."

The recommendations are not binding.