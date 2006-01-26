Reardon Named to NAB Board

Tribune Broadcasting President and CEO John Reardon has been named to the board of the National Association of Broadcasters.

He succeeds Patrick Mullen, former Tribune Broadcasting president, who exited the company in October.

Tribune owns mostly WB stations, plus a handful of Fox affiliates and one ABC station.

It is now a sort of de facto network O&O group, providing, along with CBS' owned Paramount affiliates, the foundation of the new CW network, which is scheduled to launch this fall from CBS and Time Warner, fueled by programming from both UPN and The WB, which are being folded.