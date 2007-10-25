Reaper, Aliens in America Near Full-Season Pickups from The CW
The CW’s Reaperand Aliens in America look to be the next two shows in line to get full-season pickups.
The network ordered three additional scripts of Reaper, an hour-long comedy about a guy forced to become a demon bounty hunter after his parents sold his soul to the devil, and it is about to order more scripts for Aliens, a comedy about an exchange student who becomes the best and only friend of his lonely loser high-school housemate.
The CW already gave Gossip Girl a full season pick-up, while it dropped Online Nation, joining CBS’ Viva Laughlin and Fox’s Nashvilleon this season’s cancellation heap.
