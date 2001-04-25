RealNetworks streams Aussie Big Brother

RealNetworks is streaming the Australian version of the Big Brother reality TV series on the Internet.

RealNetworks started exclusively delivering a 24-hour a day live Internet broadcast of the Australian variation on Dutch producer Endemol's Big Brother theme on Tuesday. The multiple camera feed webcast is only viewable through RealPlayer and is expected to be the largest and most watched webcast event to be staged in Australia. Viewers can watch the Big Brother house events unfold

in real time, and influence the outcome of the 85-day competition. - Richard Tedesco