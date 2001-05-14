RealNetworks rolls out RealArcade

RealNetworks is taking another step into the online game businesss with RealArcade, a free Internet PC game service it unveiled Monday.

Currently available in beta version, RealArcade launches today with more than 120 games from over 40 top developers and publishers.

The beta release of RealArcade is immediately available for free at http://www.realarcade.com.

The new game platform has been in development since March. RealNetworks claims more than four million users have downloaded PC games from its Real.com Games Web site. - Richard Tedesco