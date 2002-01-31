RealNetworks passes 500,000-sub mark

RealNetworks Inc. passed two milestones this week.

It now has more than 500,000 active paying subscribers to its 'RealOne' and

'GoldPass' media-subscription services, and it also has more than 250 million

unique registered users worldwide for its 'RealPlayer' and 'RealOne Player'

software.

The RealOne subscription service -- which counts Fox Sports and ABC News

among its content providers -- also provides revenues for those organizations in

the form of bounties for new subscribers and cuts of the monthly

revenues.