RealNetworks intros `RealOne' system
'RealOne,' the latest media player from RealNetworks Inc., is now available
to consumers.
The new player offers a new user interface -- a customizable three-pane
interface that allows for easier surfing while streaming and delivery of related
text and advertising occurs.
A new subscription service, also called RealOne, is available, as
well.
