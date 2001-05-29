RealNetworks fallout on Time Warner rumor

Shares of RealNetworks dropped more than 18% on Tuesday sparked by investor concerns that AOL time Warner may replace the RealPlayer as its online media player for streaming video.

RealNetworks shares lost $2.42 in trading on Tuesday, closing trading at $10.67 in midafternoon trading Tuesday. AOL Time Warner may be considering switching its streaming software to Microsoft, according to press reports. RealNetworks' share price has suffered the same fate as most other Internet companies in the past year, dropping from a peak of $59.50.

- Richard Tedesco