RealNetworks in the chips with Intel

RealNetworks has struck a deal with Intel to ship its streaming software with the chip giant's desktop boards, CNet reports.

Under the terms of the deal, RealNetworks' RealPlayer and RealJukebox software will be distributed with two new Intel PC desktop boards which support the chipmaker's Pentium III and Celeron processors. The deal comes as RealNetworks fights off rumors that it is losing friends in high places, such as AOL, in its fight for streaming supremacy with Microsoft.

Wednesday's agreement is the latest development in an established relationship with Intel. Last year, the two companies announced a new version of Intel Streaming Web Video Software technology which is a component piece to RealVideo 8 and RealSystem 8.