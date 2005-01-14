Reality Vet Tops Twentieth First-Run

Twentieth Television has tapped a reality-show veteran to head up first-run programming development and production.

Paul Buccieri, currently executive producer of Endemol's upcoming NBC reality show, I Want to Be a Hilton, is joining Twentieth Television in the newly created position of president of programming, effective Jan. 17. High on his to-do list wil be A Current Affair, the company's first-run revival of the access magazine, as well as a daily talk show hosted by Suze Orman.

Buccieri will oversee all first-run program development and production for the distributor, reporting to Twentieth Television President and COO Bob Cook, who is in charge of both first-run and off-net.

Buccieri executive produced reality show, The Next Great Champ, for Fox, which is co-owned with Twentieth.

Before joining Endemol Buccieri was senior VP, program development, for Chris-Craft/United Television, and before that senior VP, non-fiction programming, at All American Television.