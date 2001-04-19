Reality TV confab in Tinseltown

The top reality producers and executives are going to gather for a roundtable in Hollywood to discuss the current trend towards Survivor and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? at the major broadcast networks.

The Caucus for Television Producers, Writers and Directors is hosting the roundtable on April 25 in Hollywood. Participants include ABC's top reality exec Andrea Wong, Fox's reality guru Mike Darnell and USA Network's senior vice president of alternative programming Carolyn Bernstein. - Joe Schlosser