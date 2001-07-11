Reality TV as baseball alternative

While Fox grabbed most of the Tuesday night TV audience with the All-Star game, some viewers were clearly in the grip of the reality craze on CBS and NBC.

The third episode of CBS's Big Brother hit a middling 3.6 rating, 12 share among adults 18-49 and drew 8.2 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. Viewers who didn't care about the plight of the sequestered millionaire wannabes in the Big Brother house could tune to NBC's Candid Camera redux, Spy TV, which drew a 3.6/12 with 8.2 million viewers in the same time period.

Meanwhile, the biggest draw apart from the All-Star game on Tuesday night was ABC's Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?, which drew 13 million viewers.

- Richard Tedesco