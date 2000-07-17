Reality shows push CBS beyound survival

CBS is doing much more than surviving this summer. The network won its first weekly ratings race in the key adults 18-49 demographic (excluding Olympics coverage) since March 1994-thanks to reality series Survivor and Big Brother. The Wednesday, July 5, combination of Survivor, the debut of Big Brother and a special reality edition of 48 Hours almost single-handedly carried CBS to the ratings crown for the week ended July 9. The Wednesday shows were the top three rated series among all network programs that week in adults 18-49: Survivor averaged a 10.6 rating /33 share, Big Brother 9.9/27 and 48 Hours 6.9/19. For the week, CBS finished with an average of 9.7 million viewers and a 3.4/11 in adults 18-49. ABC was second with 9.1 million viewers and tied NBC in adults 18-49 with a 3.0/10 in that demo. NBC finished third for the week in total viewers with an 8.1 million average. FOX was fourth in both, with a 6.3 million viewer average and a 2.8/9 share in adults 18-49.