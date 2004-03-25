Reality Rules Week 26

The top-five-rated shows for the week ending March 21 (week 26 of the TV season) were all nonscripted programs. That's according to Television Bureau of Advertising reporting of Nielsen numbers.

The top two shows were American Idol Tuesday, with a 15.32 rating, followed by American Idol Wednesday with a 13.28. In third was The Apprentice with an 11.41, followed by Survivor: All Stars with a 10.89 and 60 Minutes with a 10.5.

The good news for TV writers was that shows six through 10 were all scripted: Friends (10.37), Will & Grace (10.15), Law & Order (10.14), CSI: Miami (9.64), and Everybody Loves Raymond (9.48).

TVB, which pitches the power of broadcast TV to advertisers, was quick to point out that the top-rated ad-supported cable network show (World Wrestling Entertainment) was 84th overall.

There was one show that managed to make both lists. Law & Order came in eighth on the cable top 10 list with a 1.93.