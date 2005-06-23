Reality Rules Wednesday

Reality ruled for most of the night Wednesday.

ABC won the Nielsen overnight ratings in the 18-49 demo with a 2.7 rating/9 share average, thanks to reality competition, Dancing with the Stars, which Sambaed and Waltzed its way to a 4.2/13. That made it the night's top rated show, though it was down from the 4.7/14 it recorded last week in its strongest outing to date.

ABC also won the 8-9 time period with a repeat of reality show, Supernanny (2.0/7), while The WB continued to deliver strong 18-49 numbers (as well as scoring with its target younger demos) with reality show Beauty & the Geek. The eries, which pairs up eggheads and babes, snagged a 1.7/6 for a second place finish at 8-9, the second week in a row it has beaten three of the Big Four in the time period.

Not surprisingly, The WB this week renewed the show for next season.

NBC took second for the night with a 2.2/7 on the strength of a Law & Order repeat at 10. Its summer reality show, Psychic Detectives, could only track down a 1.7/6 at 8, good enough for third place.

On the night, CBS took third with a 1.9/6. It's best showing was from a repeat of CSI: NY at 10 p.m. with a 2.2/7 behind Law & Order but ahead of Lost, which is not showing the strength in repeats that it has in its original run.

Fox was fourth with a 1.5/3. Its top show was a That 70's Show repeat at a 1.7/ a 1.7/7. Fox's take on the CIS forensic craze, The Inside continued on a downward track. Two weeks ago it debuted with what seemed then a lackluster 2/6, tied for third place at 9-10. Last week, the show lacked more luster, down to a 1.6/5. This week saw a slight downturn to a 1.5/5.

The WB averaged a 1.3/4 for fifth place, thanks to Geek, while UPN mustered a .8/3.

