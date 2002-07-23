Reality rallies NBC to Monday win
NBC won the key demos Monday night with its mostly original programming
lineup of Fear Factor (the one rerun in the mix), Dog Eat Dog and
the premiere of Meet the Parents.
CBS' older-skewing lineup won households, driven by viewers 50-plus. The
Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate report also showed NBC to have a slight
edge over CBS for total viewers for the night.
At 8 p.m., Fear Factor won just about everything except adults
50-plus, which stayed with CBS all night.
CBS won households from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., but its best demo performance came
in the 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. half-hour with Everybody Loves Raymond, which
won women 18 through 49 and adults 25 through 54.
But NBC easily won the key demos from 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The second half of
Dog Eat Dog was dominant across the key demo categories, although CBS'
Becker won households.
Over the 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. hour, Dog easily won the key adult demos
while Raymond and Becker won households and averaged an 8.2 rating among
adults 50-plus compared with a 3.4 for second-place NBC.
At 10 p.m., the story was similar, with CBS winning households with 48
Hours while NBC's new reality show, Meet the Parents, won the demo
derby. Older viewers, again, stayed with CBS.
ABC and Fox battled all night to stay out of fourth place, and ABC was the
winner in that effort for households and adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54,
with a reality special, Signs, and a repeat airing of the second part of
miniseries The Shining.
Fox managed a tie for second place with CBS among adults 18 through 34 with
back-to-back-to-back-to-back episodes of Grounded for Life.
For the night, the household numbers: CBS 7.1/12, NBC 6.5/11, ABC 3.2/8 and
Fox 2.3/4.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 4.8/14, CBS 3.3/10, ABC 1.9/6 and Fox 1.7/5.
Adults 18 through 34: NBC 5.2/17; CBS and Fox, 2.1/7; and ABC 1.7/6.
Adults 25 through 54: NBC 4.7/13, CBS 4/11, ABC 2/5 and Fox 1.4/4.
Adults 50-plus: CBS 7.4/15, NBC 3.2/7, ABC 2/4
and Fox 0.7/2.
