Reality pushes CBS, Fox to top
Everyone and their big brother seemed to be watching CBS’ and Fox’s
reality-heavy lineups Wednesday night.
CBS won households, viewers and adults 18-49 and 25-54 Wednesday night with
60 Minutes II, Big Brother and Cupid.
Fox was first with adults 18-34 (and second among adults 18-49) with The
Simpsons, American Juniors and Paradise Hotel.
NBC was second in households, viewers and adults 25-54 with Race to the
Altar, The West Wing and Law & Order.
ABC was fourth across the key ratings categories with My Wife &
Kids, George Lopez and The Family.
For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate total viewer averages: CBS 8.6
million, NBC 7.1 million, Fox 6.3 million and ABC 5.6 million.
Adults 18-49 (rating/share): CBS 3.1/10, Fox 2.9/9, NBC 2.6/8 and ABC 2.2/7.
In the Nielsen local meter markets, UPN averaged a 2.1/4 (household) with
Enterprise and The Twilight Zone, while The WB Television Network did a 1.8/3 with
Smallville and Pepsi Smash.
