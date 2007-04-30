Reality Producer Inks Deal with Valderrama

Continuing its foray into scripted development, reality producer FremantleMedia North America (American Idol) has inked a first-look deal with Wilmer Valderrama and his WV Enterprises (WVE).

According to FMNA CEO Cecile Frot-Coutaz, Valderrama (That 70s Show) will serve as executive producer and may star in certain projects.

He will set up shop at FMNA’s corporate headquarters in Burbank, CA, along with producing partner Danny Villa, who prior to joining WVE served as director of talent and series development at MTV.

The pair is looking at developing scripted and non-scripted projects that have youth appeal but can also play to a wider demo.