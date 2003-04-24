Reality producer films Iraq for DOD

Just think of it as the amazing race to find weapons of mass destruction.

The Department of Defense has contracted with reality-TV producer Bertram Van

Munster (The Amazing Race, Profiles from the Front Lines) to film

Operation Iraqi Freedom and the transition to what the DOD hopes is democracy.

Van Munster and a crew of six have been filming in Iraq for the past three

weeks and have footage that will likely be used in Defense Department

briefings, as well as for archival purposes, he said.

Van Munster and crew are basically functioning as independent contractors for

the government.

"They have given us a mandate for what to do," he said. "We hand them the

tapes. We don't edit anything."

Van Munster was first approached by assistant secretary of defense for public

affairs Tori Clarke about undertaking the two-month assignment.

The producer said he may try to put together a TV series of his own from the

footage.

"I definitely have plans. If the quality of the material is such that we can

make a coherent story out of it, I would definitely try to go the John Huston,

Frank Capra route," he said -- a reference to the famed filmmakers who were enlisted by the

government to help chronicle World War II.

While all of the film remains the property of DOD, van Munster said he believes

he will also be able to use the footage.