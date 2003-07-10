Reality: Love , Model only poppers

With the exception of UPN’s America’s Next Top Model, no reality show

has really popped this summer ratingswise.

But Monday’s finale of NBC’s For Love or Money and Tuesday’s finale of

Top Model finally brought in some big numbers.

Top Model is the biggest success UPN has seen this year, with the show’s

numbers steadily building since its May 20 launch.

The finale, in which Adrianne Curry was awarded the modeling contract, scored

UPN’s largest audience in the time period since Feb. 4, 1997, with 4.5 million

viewers tuning in.

The finale also was UPN’s best performance ever in the time period among

women 18-49, the second-best among adults 18-49 and persons 12-34 and third-best

among adults 18-34, UPN’s key demographic.

The finale’s ratings were also a major improvement from UPN’s showing last

year in the time period, jumping 217% among total viewers, 213% among persons

12-34, 238% among adults 18-34 and 283% among adults 18-49.

The finale of For Love or Money, in which bachelorette Erin wisely

chose $1 million over sketchy lawyer Rob Campos, was the No. 1 rated reality

show in adults 18-49 so far this summer.

The show scored a 6.0/16 with 12.9 million viewers in its Monday 9 p.m.

finale.

For Love or Money is the No. 2 18-49 show of the summer, behind repeats

of CBS’ CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.