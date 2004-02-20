Reality Gets an Emmy Category

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has tweaked its Emmy rules so that reality programs with a competition element will be considered in a separate category.

Last year, such shows were in a "special class" lumping American Idol, Survivor, and Amazing Race with specials AFI’s 100 Years … 100 Passions: America’s Greatest Love Stories and 100 Years ofHope and Humor. CBS’s Amazing Race won, but industry observers thought the hybrid category wasn’t the best way to approach primetime reality shows.

Other rule changes also modify nominating and voting procedures, said ATAS Chairman and CEO Dick Askin. The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced Thursday July 15; the awards will be broadcast on ABC Sunday Sept. 19.