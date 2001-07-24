Reality fuels NBC's ratings streak

NBC's summer lineup helped the network win its 14th consecutive week in the ratings.

NBC won the week of July 16-22 in adults 18-49 with a 3.0 rating/10 share, according to Nielsen Media Research-keeping the streak that started on April 16 alive. The NBC streak is the fifth longest since Nielsen brought on People Meters in 1987.

Fear Factor was the highest rated show in the demo for the week, averaging a 6.1/20 and Weakest Link was second with a 4.7/13. CBS won the weekly race in total viewers (8.4 million) and in households (6.1/11).

