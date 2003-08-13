Reality, docs on Bravo’s Sept. slate

While its red-hot makeover show, Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,is still going strong, Bravo revealed some September programming plans

Wednesday.

On the reality front, Bravo plans to repurpose NBC reality show The

Restaurant,and it will air a five-part original documentary series,

The Reality of Reality, looking at the reality-TV phenomenon.

Another original documentary, The Animated Century, airs Sept. 26, and

it will trace the last 100 years of animation in film.

Bravo added off-nets of The West Wing to its schedule this week. So

far, the drama is drawing above-average crowds. For its premiere 11 p.m. play

Aug. 10, West Wing attracted a 0.7 rating and 563,000 viewers, up

triple-digits from Bravo's usual marks. The 7 p.m. episode did not draw as well

but still doubled Bravo's season-to-date average.