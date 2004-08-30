Reality Check For Fox

Fox has one focus for fall: reality. Post-Olympics, it serves up a steady diet. Insteading of launching a traditional fall season, it will premiere three new shows between Aug. 30 and Sept. 12: The Complex: Malibu, Renovate My Family and the currently controversial The Next Great Champ.



After its coverage of major league baseball post-season, Fox is sticking with more of the same, debuting a series of yet-unnamed shows in November targeting men. One exception is the network’s only new scripted show, House, a drama about a grumpy medical investigator named, well, House.