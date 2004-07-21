Reality Beats Repeats

On Monday, the year-round programming strategy was beaten by a bunch of repeats on CBS. On Tuesday, CBS won again, but this time with an all-reality lineup that made the strategy look pretty good.

Tuesday night was faily packed with reality. The list was Extreme Makeover (ABC), Last Comic Standing (NBC, though a repeat), Trading Spouses (Fox), Big Brother (CBS), America's Next Top Model (UPN, a repeat), Amazing Race (CBS), and NYPD 24/7 (ABC).

CBS' Amazing Race was the top-rated reality show of the night with a 4.5 rating/12 share 9 in Nielsen overnight "fast affiliate" numbers, soundly beating a repeat of Law & Order: SVU (3.5/9) on NBC and even more soundly whomping the reality version of NYPD Blue, NYPD 24/7 (1.9/5).

CBS also took the 9-10 hour with Big Brother, which averaged a 3.5/10 to second-place NBC's 3.3/9 for the second hour of Last Comic Standing.

Reality also won at 8-9, but it was Fox's new Trading Spouses with a 3.3/11. In second was ABC's Extreme Makeover at a 2.5/8. In third for a clean reality sweep was the first hour of Last Comic Standing (2.1/7), which just edged out a repeat of scripted drama Navy NCIS (2.0/7).

