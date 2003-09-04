Reality Awards coming to ABC

ABC this fall will air the first annual "Reality Awards," honoring network

and cable prime-time reality and alternative series and specials.

Categories will include award-show standards such as "Best Series," but they

will also include awards specific to reality shows, such as "Most Memorable

Moment" and "Best Twist."

An entertainment-industry panel will select the nominees, and winners will be

determined by an Internet vote.

Don Mischer, known for producing the Primetime Emmy Awards, will produce.

"The impact of reality television is undeniable. According to the Nielsen

[Media Research] ratings for the 2002-03 season, six of the top 10 network

series are reality-based programs. And this will be a fun show as we recall some

of the biggest reality moments in prime time -- from the funniest to the

scariest, the sexiest to the most scandalous," Mischer said.