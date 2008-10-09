RealDVD Pulled Amidst Legal Battle

RealNetworks' DVD-to-PC copying software has been pulled from the electronic shelves.

That is according to the RealDVD Web site, which calls the absence temporary and attributes it to the "recent legal action taken by the Hollywood movie studios against us."

Studios and RealNetworks are in the midst of a legal battle over the software, which the studios say violate content protections in the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.

"Rest assured, we will continue to work diligently to provide you with software that allows you to make a legal copy of your DVDs for your own use." But that may not be anytime soon.

According to B&C sister publication, Video Business, a California judge has issued a temporary restraining order against distributing the software until she can better vet the technology.





The Motion Picture Association of America, which represents the studios fighting the copying software, confirmed that the temporary restraining order had been issued.





“We are gratified that the Court recognized the harm of RealDVD to the motion picture industry and the strength of our arguments that the product circumvents the copyright protection built into DVDs," said the group in a statement Wednesday. "While it is unfortunate that RealNetworks’ actions forced these legal proceedings, the industry remains focused on actively and comprehensively expanding consumer choice and access to content through web streaming, digital downloads, on-demand services and other offerings.”





A RealNetworks spokesperson was not available for comment at press time.