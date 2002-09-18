Real World works ratings

MTV: Music Television ushered in its latest installation of The Real World -- this time

set in Las Vegas -- to strong ratings Tuesday night.

The Real World Las Vegas debuted to a 2.8 rating and 3.2 million viewers,

according to Nielsen Media Research.

The reality show, now in its 12th season, scored a 3.9 rating among MTV's

core 12- through 34-year-old viewers.

In a bit of a departure from the normal Real World routine, the Las

Vegas cast is living in a penthouse suite at the new Palms hotel, and they will take

various jobs in the hotel/casino.