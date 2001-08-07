Real World spurs static in Chicago

MTV's Chicago production of Real World is under intermittent siege by local protesters using it to vent their anti-big business venom, the New York Daily News reports.

The production, filming in a loft apartment in Chicago's artsy Bucktown section, has been confronted with paintball-firing protestors who are angry about the corporate incursion into the neighborhood. About 200 Chicagoans blocked traffic, fired paintballs at the apartment door and scrawled anti-Viacom slogans on the sidewalk two weeks ago, prompting several arrests by Chicago police. A smaller group of protesters resumed the campaign on Saturday, the News reports.

The Real World production, MTV's 11th in the series, is slated to continue through November. It has a January debut date.