Real World Re-upped For Five More

MTV has picked up five more seasons of pioneer reality show The Real World as part of an unprecedented agreement with Bunim-Murray Productions, the show’s producer.

The agreement carries Real World into its 20th outing on MTV, which will air in 2008, making the show, in which seven strangers have their lives taped while living together for several months, the longest-running reality show on cable television and representing MTV’s largest pick-up ever.

As part of the agreement, the network has also picked up The Real World/Road Rules Challenge for two more seasons, carrying that series through 2006.

Currently, MTV is airing season 15 of The Real World, which was taped in Philadelphia. The network recently named Austin, Tex., as the host city for season 16, which will begin production early this year.

Bunim-Murray Productions also produces The Simple Life, Starting Over, and The Rebel Billionaire: Branson’s Quest for the Best. The company was founded in 1987 by Jonathan Murray and the late Mary-Ellis Bunim.

