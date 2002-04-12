Real World : The Movie
MTV: Music Television is turning its Real World reality franchise
into an original movie with Real World: The Lost Season, set to air
August 6.
The spoof will track a fictional Real World cast kidnapped by a
producer (and wanna-be cast member) who forces them to live out a Real
World experience.
MTV is in production on a 12thReal World, set in Las Vegas
and slated for a July debut.
