Real World : The Movie

By

MTV: Music Television is turning its Real World reality franchise
into an original movie with Real World: The Lost Season, set to air
August 6.

The spoof will track a fictional Real World cast kidnapped by a
producer (and wanna-be cast member) who forces them to live out a Real
World experience.

MTV is in production on a 12thReal World, set in Las Vegas
and slated for a July debut.