Real World hits Windy City

The 11th installment of MTV's The Real World will land in Chicago, with production beginning this summer for air in January 2002.

After 10 seasons, The Real World has kept its status as one of MTV's highest rated shows. Most recent locales for the show include New Orleans and Hawaii. Jon Murray, co-creator of the show, cited "beautiful backdrops, diversity, culture" as some of his reasons for going with Chicago. - Susanne Ault