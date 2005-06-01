Real Women Doubles Distribution
By Anne Becker
Lifetime spin-off Lifetime Real Women will nearly double its distribution from six million to 12 million viewers under a recently reached deal with DirecTV.
The channel, which airs acquired women-targeted reality series and movies, will be carried in DirecTV’s Total Choice Plus and Total Choice Premier packages.
Ad-supported Lifetime Real Women was launched in August 2001 and features programming blocks grouped into themes including life, fun, relationships, home and family.
