Real Women Doubles Distribution

Lifetime spin-off Lifetime Real Women will nearly double its distribution from six million to 12 million viewers under a recently reached deal with DirecTV.

The channel, which airs acquired women-targeted reality series and movies, will be carried in DirecTV’s Total Choice Plus and Total Choice Premier packages.

Ad-supported Lifetime Real Women was launched in August 2001 and features programming blocks grouped into themes including life, fun, relationships, home and family.

