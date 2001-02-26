Real shaky

Real TV looks real close to outta here.

"Our contract was amended to end March 2," says a source inside the show. "After that, we were told we are done." But, at least officially, Paramount hasn't called it quits on the strip or new host, Ahmad Rashad. (Real TV has enough episodes in the can to run through this season.) The show scored a 2.0 household rating the week ending Feb. 11, 23% below its performance the same time last year, according to Nielsen. A studio representative declined comment, but the sense from that camp is they are sticking it out through February sweeps before making a decision.