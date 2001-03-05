Real Sex and the City

Stone Stanley Entertainment, the producer behind ABC's The Mole and The WB's Popstars, has acquired the U.S. rights to Single Girls, described as the reality

version of HBO's Sex and the City.Single Girls originates from Screentime, the Australia-based production company that sold Stone Stanley the U.S. format rights to Popstars.

The project, currently being shopped to the major broadcast networks, will follow five women going on dates, according to a Stone Stanley representative. So far, the studio has had luck in reality, scoring a new-episode order on The Mole and expecting The WB to do the same for Popstars, which has broken ratings records for the Weblet in its Friday-night slot.