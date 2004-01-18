Real People Redux

Tribune Entertainment, The Gurin Co. and George Schlatter Productions are teaming up to bring a remake of Schlatter's Real People to first-run syndication in fall 2005.

The companies are developing the show as either a weekly hour or a half-hour strip to be executive produced by Phil Gurin and Schlatter.

Real People originally aired on NBC prime time from 1979 to 1984.

Gurin most recently produced NBC's prime time and syndicated game show, The Weakest Link, as well as NBC's Miss Universe Pageants and Fox's Test the Nation, which comes back for a second installment on March 5.

Gurin also executive produces GSN's Lingo.

Besides Real People, Schlatter also created and executive produced Rowan & Martin's Laugh In.