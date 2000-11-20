A real Love Boat

Columbia TriStar Television Distribution is proposing the half-hour strip

Shipmates

, a potential NATPE 2001 entry. The show will send young single folks off to sea, hoping romantic sparks will fly. Among other NATPE hopefuls from CTTD is a new version of $

25,000 Pyramid

starring Steve Harvey.

Separately, cable rights to CTTD's syndicated series

V.I.P.

have been acquired by TNN. It will premiere on TNN in fall 2002. The series currently clears 222 television stations and has the highest concentration of adults 18-34 of any first-run weekly hour.