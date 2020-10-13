‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ on Bravo November 11

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City debuts on Bravo November 11. A new series, it “delves into the undiscovered world of Salt Lake City within an exclusive social circle made up of six successful women who’ve created their own paradise filled with luxury homes, shopping sprees and multi-million-dollar businesses,” said Bravo.

The Housewives are Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah. The women “navigate a society fueled by religion, beauty, wealth and perfection,” according to Bravo. They represent the Mormon, Islamic, Jewish and Pentecostal faiths.

The Real Housewives franchise has featured women from Beverly Hills, New York and Potomac, among other locales.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is produced by Shed Media (part of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television), InventTV and MikeTV. Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Sergio Alfaro, Michaline Babich, Luke Neslage, Lori Gordon and Adam Karpel are the executive producers. Andy Cohen exec produces as well.