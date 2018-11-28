'Real Housewives of Dallas' Reunion on Bravo Dec. 5, 12

Bravo Media’s The Real Housewives of Dallas holds its season three reunion show Wednesday, Dec. 5, and Wednesday, Dec. 12. Host Andy Cohen sits with Cary Deuber, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken, Brandi Redmond, D’Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott.

“The ladies speak their truths and settle the score for season three,” according to Bravo.

Season three premiered in August.

Related: 'Vanderpump Rules,' Unanchored' Start on Bravo Dec. 3

Bravo says of the reunion festivities, “D’Andra drops a bombshell on Cary about an alleged plot to fat-shame her, while Cary fires back by revealing a disparaging text D’Andra sent to Kameron. Stephanie explains her previous struggles with depression, Kameron defends her behavior in Beaver Creek, and Brandi and LeeAnne go head-to-head over whether or not LeeAnne has changed.”