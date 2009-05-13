‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Delivers Franchise's Best Premiere

The series premiere of Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey delivered 1.26 million adults 18-49 and 1.72 million total viewers Tuesday night, a record for the Real Housewives franchise. That is an improvement of 91% over the premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City in the target 18-49 demo, 186% over the Atlanta premiere and 341% over the original Orange County incarnation’s debut episode.

In addition, part one of The Real Housewives of New York City reunion special was the series’ highest-rated show to date in all demographics. The special drew 1.59 million viewers 18-49 and 2.29 million total viewers. Part two will air Thursday at 9 p.m.