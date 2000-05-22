Real entertainment

The ability to turn the PC into a home entertainment center has taken a big step with the introduction of RealNetworks' Personal Entertainment Center software.

Dave Richards, vice president, consumer products, gave Broadcasting & Cable a sneak peek last week.

Says Richards, "It allows you to play, record or burn your CDs; discover the broadest range of Internet media; organize it all; and then take it on the go because you aren't tethered to the PC."

The center is available as a package or as individual components: RealPlayer version 8, RealJukebox and RealDownload. All are available without charge at Real.com-unless you want the bells-and-whistles versions. The fully loaded versions are available for $29.99 each, $49.95 for all three.